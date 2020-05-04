Gov. Pritzker says state is covering cost of childcare for essential workers

In his daily briefing on Sunday, April 5th, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced
The governor says that as of April 1st, all essential workers qualify for Illinois Childcare Assistance Program, which means that the state government will provide most, if not all, of childcare costs with emergency childcare providers. The benefit ranges across the essential services spectrum, including medical workers, grocery store workers, food producers, and more. Application for the program can be found on the Illinois Department of Human Services' website.
The governor assures that the 550 emergency childcare centers and the over 1,500 home childcare providers across the state are running safely and in small groups.
The Illinois Department of Public Health then announced 899 new cases of the coronavirus as well as 31 new deaths, bringing state totals to 11,256 cases and 274 deaths.