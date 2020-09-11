Three more IL regions dip into Tier 2 resurgence mitigations

The entire State of Illinois has been operating under resurgence mitigations since Wednesday, November 4.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Four of Illinois' 11 regions are set to operate under Tier 2 mitigations by November 11. Regions 5, 7, and 8 are set to join Region 1 in these more-abundant restrictions when it comes to battling the spread of COVID-19. ]

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement on Monday, November 9. Already operating under Tier 1 mitigations, these areas have seen a higher-than 8% positivity rate for 14 days. Now they move up to Tier 2.

Regions 5, 6, and 7 encompass southern Illinois, Will and Kankakee Counties; and Kane and DuPage Counties, respectively.

Tier 2 mitigations create additional limits for bars, restaurants, gatherings and recreational activities.

Three regions spanning Southern Illinois and Chicago’s South & Western Suburbs enter Tier 2 on 11/11. That includes:

➡️ 10 person cap for indoor & outdoor gatherings

➡️ Add'l restrictions on sporting & recreational events

➡️ 6 person table cap at restaurants & bars (outdoor only) pic.twitter.com/HBziXlpuDV — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 9, 2020

----------

The following mitigations are as listed by the governor's office:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Organized Group Recreational Activities

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

Groups limited to 10 individuals or fewer

Does not apply to fitness centers

These mitigations do not apply to schools.

----------