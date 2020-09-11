x
WQAD.com

Coronavirus

Three more IL regions dip into Tier 2 resurgence mitigations

Credit: AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to questions regarding a police shootout and looting during news conference at Morgan Park in Chicago, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city's South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Four of Illinois' 11 regions are set to operate under Tier 2 mitigations by November 11. Regions 5, 7, and 8 are set to join Region 1 in these more-abundant restrictions when it comes to battling the spread of COVID-19. ]

RELATED: Illinois places stricter regulations on some counties north of the QC to reduce spread of COVID-19

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement on Monday, November 9.  Already operating under Tier 1 mitigations, these areas have seen a higher-than 8% positivity rate for 14 days.  Now they move up to Tier 2. 

Regions 5, 6, and 7 encompass southern Illinois, Will and Kankakee Counties; and Kane and DuPage Counties, respectively. 

Tier 2 mitigations create additional limits for bars, restaurants, gatherings and recreational activities. 

----------

The following mitigations are as listed by the governor's office:

Bars and Restaurants

  • Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

  • Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals
    • Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings
    • This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc.
    • Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning
    • Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance

Organized Group Recreational Activities

  • Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors
  • Groups limited to 10 individuals or fewer
  • Does not apply to fitness centers

These mitigations do not apply to schools.

----------

The entire State of Illinois has been operating under resurgence mitigations since Wednesday, November 4. Region 2 was the last to join resurgence mitigations. Region 2 includes the Quad Cities and counties to the south and east.

