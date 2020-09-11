Three more IL regions dip into Tier 2 resurgence mitigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Four of Illinois' 11 regions are set to operate under Tier 2 mitigations by November 11. Regions 5, 7, and 8 are set to join Region 1 in these more-abundant restrictions when it comes to battling the spread of COVID-19. ]
Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement on Monday, November 9. Already operating under Tier 1 mitigations, these areas have seen a higher-than 8% positivity rate for 14 days. Now they move up to Tier 2.
Regions 5, 6, and 7 encompass southern Illinois, Will and Kankakee Counties; and Kane and DuPage Counties, respectively.
Tier 2 mitigations create additional limits for bars, restaurants, gatherings and recreational activities.
----------
The following mitigations are as listed by the governor's office:
Bars and Restaurants
- Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals
Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings
- Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals
- Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings
- This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc.
- Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning
- Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance
Organized Group Recreational Activities
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors
- Groups limited to 10 individuals or fewer
- Does not apply to fitness centers
These mitigations do not apply to schools.
----------
The entire State of Illinois has been operating under resurgence mitigations since Wednesday, November 4. Region 2 was the last to join resurgence mitigations. Region 2 includes the Quad Cities and counties to the south and east.