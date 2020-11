On Wednesday, November 4 the entire state of Illinois was operating under resurgence mitigations.

The entire state of Illinois is operating under resurgence mitigations as of Wednesday, November 4. Region 2, which includes the Quad Cities, was the most recent region to join.

During his daily briefing, Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state's average positivity rates ranged from 10% in Regions 5 and 6 to 15.7% in Region 1.