A summary of the April 23 update.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — According to the state, there are now 36,934 confirmed cases with 1,688 total deaths in Illinois. There have been 173,316 total tests conducted.

Bed counts in hospitals are now 30,000 with 5,000 new healthcare workers that have received temporary licenses to help fight corona.

Gov. Pritzker is extending the stay at home order through Saturday, May 30.