Gov. Pritzker daily coronavirus briefing - May 3

Pritzker gave the medical update and gave smaller announcements about stimulus check cashing and COVID-19 scammers.

In a short coronavirus briefing, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave the medical update and talked about COVID-19 scammers and efforts being made to stop them.

Pritzker reported 2,994 new cases of COVID-19, for a statewide total of 61,499, many of which have recovered. The virus has reached 97 of Illinois's 102 counties.

19, 417 tests were performed over the previous 24 hours; the most in a single day since the pandemic began. 319,313 tests have been done.

He then reported that 63 more people had lost their lives to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,618.

After the medical update, Pritzker gave some smaller announcements.

Pritzker said that the state has partnered with Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, Fifth Third, and First Midwest Bank to allow Illinoisians to cash physical stimulus checks at these locations for free, with no fees. Other institutions may join the list of partners.