Gov. Pritzker daily coronavirus briefing - April 25th

Governor Pritzker gave his daily COVID-19 press update.

Gov. Pritzker daily coronavirus briefing - April 25 Governor Pritzker is giving his daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. Posted by WQAD on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Illinois governor J.B, gave his daily coronavirus briefing on Saturday, April 25th.

Pritzker opened this conference with another encouragement for residents to fill out the 2020 census.

Much of the conference was dedicated to keep awareness up for mental health services, including Illinois's own "Call for Calm" program.

Pritzker highlighted organizations that have helped Illinoisans across the state through the pandemic, including the Gateway Foundation, Encore Developmental Services, Crisis Center of South Suburbia, Decatur Family YMCA, Off Their Plate, Open Door Rehabilitation Center, Career Development Center for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, and the East Central Illinois Agency on Aging.

As part of National Volunteer Week, Pritzker highlighted the volunteers helped with the fight against the pandemic, including a former nurse and veteran who joined the battle.