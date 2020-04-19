Gov. Pritzker daily coronavirus briefing - April 19th

Governor J.B. kept his April 19th briefing short with some tidbits of information.
Pritzker opening the briefing celebrating the return of the 1st Battalion of the Illinois National Guard from Afghanistan. He highlighted the work of the National Guard in helping with testing, facility construction, transportation logistics and hospital surge support.
Pritzker then said that a large PPE airlift shipment would be arriving in the state on Monday, April 20th.
The Illinois Department of Public Health then announced 1,197 new positive COVID-19 cases, as well as 33 new deaths. These bring the totals to 30,357 cases and 1,290 deaths.