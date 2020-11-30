Watch: Gov. Pritzker gives daily briefing, Nov. 30

Pritzker says that no region of the state will leave Tier 3 mitigation in the coming weeks due to a likely post-Thanksgiving surge.

Governor J.B. Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus update on Monday, November 30.

Pritzker began by saying that although minor improvements haven been noted in several data points over the best few days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is still eclipsing that metric's peak in the Spring season when the first began to spread widely.

Pritzker cited statements from Dr. Fauci, who gave warnings, supported by other professionals, that the country may see a "surge upon a surge" in the next couple weeks, due to travel and exposure over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Pritzker notes that such a wave combined with the current record high number of hospitalizations could overwhelm Illinoi's medical system.

Due to this, Pritzker and the IDPH will not be downgrading any region's mitigations from Tier 3 for the new few weeks, even if they meet the metrics to drop into Tier 2. The administration says that they need time and caution to analyze post-Thanksgiving data before making adjustments, which is supported by Dr. Fauci and other experts.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike then urged people who held in-person Thanksgiving events with people outside their household to get tested after a waiting period of about 6 or 7 days, unless symptoms have already manifested.