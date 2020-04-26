Gov. Pritzker coronavirus briefing -April 26th

Pritzker kept it short and answered plenty of questions.

Follow along as we give a daily update on COVID-19 in Illinois: Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker kept the Sunday, April 26th briefing incredibly brief.

Pritzker's only main speech content was providing the medical update. Pritzker announced 2,126 new cases of COVID-19, for a state total of 43,903. 96 of Illinois's 102 counties have the virus within their borders.

Pritzker also notes that many of victims have made full recoveries as of this time.

13,335 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 228,287 tests.

He then confirmed 59 additional lives lost, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,933.