Watch: Gov. Pritzker to announce new COVID-19 guidelines
Governor Pritzker is holding a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to join with industry leaders in unveiling new health guidelines.
Credit: AP
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that "things are not moving in the right direction" in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn't expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
