Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 press briefing, Dec. 17

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving a COVID-19 press briefing Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

"They haven't given us any explanation about why those numbers are smaller than before," Pritzker said about the decrease in vaccines allocated to the state. "There is enough for everybody to get a second shot, that's what the federal government is telling us."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said around 60 to 80 percent of the state's population needs to get vaccinated in order to reach some herd immunity.