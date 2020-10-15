Golf courses saw a major uptick this season and the pandemic had a lot to do with it

"We’re several thousand rounds ahead of last year."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With many people looking for ways to get outside, golf courses have been experiencing a boom in business.

While many industries are struggling due to the pandemic, golf courses are seeing one of their best seasons in years.

Golfers Joel Meier and Bryan Jay play at Emeis Golf Course every Wednesday.

The two say for them being able to get out on the course is a sense of normalcy, COVID-19 or not.

Meier saying, “You can still play golf unless they shut that down and then we're out of luck.”



The season is winding down and the course has seen and incredible uptick in golfers this year.



So much so that they say it could be their best year in the past decade.



Ron Trapp is the PGA Professional for the course, and he says it’s a difference of a few thousand dollars in revenue.

That’s equal to several thousand rounds compared to this time last year.

“It’s been pretty widespread throughout the golf industry. It's been a big boost.”



That boost has been amplified due to other states shutting down golf courses.



Just across the river Illinois golf courses shut down in March but were able to open back up in May.



Trapp says because of other state shutdowns they got some of that business as well this season.

Some golfers came from several states away to be able to get a round in.

“We saw them traveling from a great distance away just to come play. Michigan was the farthest, it’s quite a way.”



Golfers on the course saying things seem relatively normal while playing, but plenty is being done behind the scenes to make sure they're safe.



Trapp says they’re social distancing tee times. They’re also wiping down carts and equipment after each use.

It puts more space between groups on the course.

Trapp also saying that only one golfer is allowed to a cart at a time.



It’s a business boom in a time when many industries are struggling, but people’s urge to get outside and find a hobby has helped shape this year’s golf season.

Trapp saying, “We certainly wouldn't have wanted it but it has benefitted the golf industry.”



For golfers, one way to keep a normal aspect to life while everything else seems to be different.

Meier saying, “It's the same game we play at the same pace not a whole lot has changed in the golf world.”

