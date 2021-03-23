Genesis Health system new mass vaccination site capable of vaccinating thousands per week

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System opened a new mass coronavirus vaccination site in Davenport March 23rd. It is located in the old Dick's Sporting Goods location at 5250 Elmore Avenue.
Currently vaccinations are only available to Genesis patients who live in Scott County. Those who meet that criteria can schedule their appointments through the MyGenesis Patient Portal. Find more details on how to set up your appointment here.
According to Genesis Health Systems:
- Those Genesis patients 65+ will be first priority. We have these patients on our list to call and schedule, but if they have the patient portal they can also self-schedule.
- Expanded 1B population will be able to self-schedule in the portal. Expanded 1B population is individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions placing them at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
The mass vaccination site will be open Tuesday - Friday from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.