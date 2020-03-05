Generations at Rock Island senior home hit hard by COVID-19

Former residents of the home account for half Rock Island County's COVID-19-related deaths.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Nursing homes are some of the places hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, and one center in Rock Island has been especially hit.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Generations at Rock Island has 22 cases of Covid-19 within its walls.

Six out of Rock Island County's currently-reported deaths related to COVID-19 have come from Generations residents.

The following is a statement from Generations at Rock Island:

"The health and safety of our residents and staff at Generations at Rock Island is our highest priority and we have implemented all best practices in infectious disease protocol in our home. We are deeply saddened to have lost seven of our residents to the pandemic. Our condolences go out to those people’s loved ones. We are concerned about the health and welfare of our residents who are quarantined or have been hospitalized and we take the threat of infection extremely seriously. We are working around the clock to protect residents and staff from this threat. To date, we have had 15 residents and seven staff contract COVID-19. Nine residents have recovered from the virus.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Generations at Rock Island has been in regular communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Rock Island County Health Department. Beginning on March 6, 2020, all staff and visitors to our home were pre-screened before they were allowed in the building. Access to our home has been strictly limited to essential healthcare workers since IDPH issued their first order to limit access on March 13. In addition to health screenings at the start of each shift, employees are also screened every four hours.

Generations at Rock Island is adequately stocked with personal protective equipment and all employees who work at Generations adhere to the highest standards of infection control protocol and use personal protective equipment. Generations also employs infectious disease specialists that we regularly communicate with. To help our staff during these stressful times, Generations at Rock Island has increased hourly wages by $4.