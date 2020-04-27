Galesburg nonprofit handing out free diapers to parents in need

Parents in need of diapers will be able to get them for free thanks to a Galesburg organization.

GALESBURG, Ill. — With millions laid off, a Galesburg nonprofit is giving back by offering parents free diapers for their children.

Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank started handing out free diapers in Galesburg, Illinois on April 20 after receiving $150,000 from the Illinois COVID-19 emergency response fund.

Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank Over the past 4.5 years I have met the most amazing people. They hav... e wrapped over half a million diapers. They hold diaper drives and help with fundraisers. Loving Bottoms is here because of each of you. As National Volunteer Week comes to an end I wanted to take a minute to celebrate by looking back.

Loving Bottoms is using the money to buy diapers and hand them out throughout the region.

The organization said some families are low on diapers because of loss of jobs and shelter in place orders.

"Almost everybody that comes through says that they've been furloughed, they've been laid off, their hours have been cut, they've never had to apply for safety net programs or ask for assistance, or visit a food pantry and they're having to now," Executive Director of Loving Bottoms, Lee Ann Porter said.

Here's when Loving Bottoms is handing out diapers:

- Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mercery County Health Department in Aledo.