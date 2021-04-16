Galesburg high school students move to remote learning Monday, April 19

Galesburg High School and Galesburg High School North will be remote learning from April 19 for at least two weeks until Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Galesburg High School (GHS) and Galesburg High School North will be remote learning from April 19 for at least two weeks until Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The decision to transition to move the high schools to remote learning was made "with the cooperation of the Knox County Health Department," the Galesburg Community Unit School District said in a statement.

All extracurricular activities will be allowed to continue.