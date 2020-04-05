Free pet food available at King's Harvest today

Dog and cat food is available for anyone in need, courtesy of a Purina donation to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

On Monday, May 4, the no-kill shelter planned to give out pet food between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

"We know that a lot of people are struggling right now from the results of the pandemic and pet food can be a big expense," said a spokesperson from the shelter. "We are hoping to help people financially and to help keep companion animals safe in their homes and healthy during this time."

The free food is available to anyone, while supplies lasts.