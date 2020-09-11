Free mobile COVID-19 testing clinic coming to Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A COVID-19 testing site is coming to Muscatine, Iowa for two hours on Thursday, November 12.
Mercy Iowa City has partnered with Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to set up the mobile clinic at their Family Medicine clinic at 2014 Cedarwood Drive from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To qualify for a free test, visitors must show either one "High Risk" symptom, two "Low Risk" symptoms, or a recommendation from a healthcare provider.
- High Risk: New cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell
- Low Risk: Fever, headache, muscle/body aches, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
“We saw great success and high turnout at our previous clinics,” said Susan Elder, Clinic Operations Director at Mercy Iowa City. “We are proud to continue to offer this service in an area with another community need and we are fortunate to have the resources and support from our colleagues and Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to host an additional clinic.”