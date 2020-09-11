Free mobile COVID-19 testing clinic coming to Muscatine

Mercy Iowa City has partnered with Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to set up the mobile clinic at their Family Medicine clinic at 2014 Cedarwood Drive from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We saw great success and high turnout at our previous clinics,” said Susan Elder, Clinic Operations Director at Mercy Iowa City. “We are proud to continue to offer this service in an area with another community need and we are fortunate to have the resources and support from our colleagues and Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to host an additional clinic.”