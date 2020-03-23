Free delivery! Moline company will pick up your groceries, carry out for free to help those under quarantine

Kale Company is offering this free service for those who cannot leave their home but need a little extra help.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline heating and air conditioning company can deliver any food or supplies you may need, for free.

Kale Company will essentially run errands for you and pick up your groceries, take-out food, medicine from a pharmacy or extra supplies from various stores and deliver them to your home at no cost.

The company asks the community member to call ahead or place their orders online for Quad City grocery stores, retailers, restaurants and pharmacies. Then, call 309-797-9290 to give Kale Co. the order and other information. Kale Co. truck drivers will pick it up and drop it off, allowing more people to social distance and help those unable to leave their homes.

"We are looking for people that aren't able to leave the house," Kevin Waeyaert with Kale Company said. "That are stuck in the house whether it be from a virus, a sickness, a cold.. whether they're elderly and unable to [be] physical, get up and go to a car [to] go somewhere. Those are the people we really want to try to help."