Free Covid-19 testing at the Taxslayer sees low turnout following Christmas

Health officials say they're hopeful testing numbers will climb back up now that the holidays are over.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Taxslayer Center in Moline hosted another weekend of free Covid-19 testing, as health officials try to get ahead of a post-holiday surge. But turnout was down from previous testing opportunities.

Only 142 people were tested at the site on Saturday, Dec. 26 - significantly down from the 517 people who received a test just three weeks prior, on Dec. 5. Still, workers at the site are hopeful that those numbers will climb back up now that the holidays are over.

"We kind of anticipated a bit of a downturn immediately after the holiday," said Kyle Douglas, testing site manager at the Taxslayer Center. "As people start to resume their normal lives, we expect those numbers to come back up a little bit."

Moving forward, there are several weekends planned for continued testing in the area. Douglas says it's important to continue with a regular schedule of testing, which is what brought them out for the weekend after Christmas.

"Obviously Covid's not slowing down for the holiday, so neither are we," he said.

Christ Calderon was one of those to recieve a Covid-19 test on Dec. 26. He said that although he didn't feel any symptoms that day, he felt it was a good idea to come out anyway. It was the second test he'd taken since the pandemic began.

"Just thought I'd do it again, actually, just make sure everything's feeling good," said Calderon. "Everybody should be tested. No matter what. It's safe for everyone."

That's a habit the testing site says they wish more people took up.

"We just want to get as many people tested as possible," explained Douglas. "Even after the vaccine rolls out, we're still gonna want people to be tested, because we're gonna need to test the efficiency of the vaccine."

Douglas estimated it would be at least another six months before the full efficiency of the vaccine was known. And he says that until then, people should still regularly test until at least the middle part of 2021.

"People are still gonna wanna be tested to make sure the vaccine is taken correctly. Much like the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine doesn't guarantee that you're immune from all strains of the flu, so you're still gonna wanna be tested to make sure that you're not carrying coronavirus."

At the Taxslayer, health officials do have a new electronic record system that they warn has slowed down the process a little bit, and makes it vital for test-takers to pre-register online. However, those who don't register before arriving can do so on their smartphones.

This new process allows the test results to be delivered online through MyChart, which is the same organization used by Unity Point and University of Iowa hospitals.