Four workers at ADM in Clinton test positive for COVID-19

ADM is deemed an essential business and will remain open, but to prevent further spread, they’re making staffing adjustments.

CLINTON, Iowa — Four employees at the ADM corn processing plant in Clinton, Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

ADM is deemed an essential business and will remain open, said Jackie Anderson, with ADM media relations; but to prevent further spread, they’re making staffing adjustments.

The four workers who have tested positive are receiving treatment and are self-isolating at home. Any workers who may have had close contact with them have also been asked to self-isolate at home.

A deep-clean of the facility has been put in place to prevent additional spread.

ADM has 800 facilities worldwide.

Read the full statement from Jackie Anderson below:

“Maintaining continuity in the entire food supply chain is essential now more than ever to ensure people continue to have access to the nutrition they need. We understand that ADM plays a critical global role throughout that supply chain, and we have extensive business continuity plans in place for various scenarios at all of our 800 plus facilities worldwide to ensure we can maintain operations at this critical time.

“Four employees at our Clinton, Iowa, corn processing complex have tested positive for COVID-19, but in alignment with business continuity plans, we are continuing plant operations with some staffing adjustments at this time.

“The health and safety of our employees are our top priorities, and we are working to support those colleagues in their recovery while also taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of our entire workforce in Clinton. The employees are currently receiving treatment and are quarantined at home. Based on our COVID-19 health and safety protocols, we performed contract tracing and have also asked all colleagues who work in close proximity to these individuals to self-quarantine at home. We have revisited all health and safety guidelines with our Clinton workforce and have provided additional guidance, and we are taking other precautionary measures including deep cleaning at the facility to avoid additional spread.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are communicating with employees and local health authorities as things evolve.”

Regards,