COVID-19 outbreak infects 61 inmates, 5 staff at Iowa prison

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility was hit by a sizable wave of COVID-19 and threatened the lives of inmates and staff.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A coronavirus virus outbreak that has infected 61 inmates and five staff members at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has claimed the life of its first inmate there.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that 71-year-old Ray Allen Vanlengen was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he died Monday at the University of Iowa Hospital.