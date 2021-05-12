April sees 46-year-high jump in food costs, local restaurants look to the community for help

The Labor Department reports that the 2.6% jump in April food prices was the largest monthly increase in 46 years.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — You may have noticed that the price you pay at the grocery store for every day items has gone up. The Labor Department reports that the price of food increased 2.6% overall in April, the largest monthly increase in 46 years. Prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased the most, rising 4.3%.

Local restaurants are seeing the effects too. "It's like chicken. Before it was like $1.49/pound now it's about $2.50/pound. Said Nuttawadee Saesee, owner of Thai Flavors restaurant in Rock Island, Illinois. Saesee said when she would previously buy a case of chicken she would spend about $50. Now with the price increases which has gone up gradually, that same case of chicken is nearing $100. But Saesee says she isn't raising her prices.

"I want the customer to be happy with the food, and the price and the quality. Me and my husband are doing this restaurant from my heart... not too much profit is fine." Said Saesee. Saesee says the way she is hoping to combat the increased costs is to increase customer traffic.

Some businesses are looking to the federal government for help through the Small Business Administration's grant program which aims to help small businesses keep their doors open. The SBA is currently taking applications and if approved the money can go toward a variety of things:





Business payroll costs (including sick leave)

Payments on any business mortgage obligation

Business rent payments (note: this does not include prepayment of rent)

Business debt service (both principal and interest; note: this does not include any prepayment of principal or interest)

Business utility payments

Business maintenance expenses

Construction of outdoor seating

Business supplies (including protective equipment and cleaning materials)

Business food and beverage expenses (including raw materials)

Covered supplier costs

Business operating expenses

-Small Business Administration.