The location at NorthPark Mall in Davenport was open on Thursday morning, after closing Tuesday because of the winter storm.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The River Bend food bank said it continues to see high demand across our area.

The location at NorthPark mall in Davenport was open on Thursday morning, after closing Tuesday because of the winter storm.

Before the pandemic started, the food bank served around 200 families every day. But over the past two months, that number is now about 500 families, according River Bend CEO Mike Miller.

Leaders with the food bank say this next round of stimulus checks may not be enough to curb the need they're seeing.

"Unemployment and the CARES program, since that time has sort of come and gone, we are now in a time of great need again and I'm sure people are thankful for the $600 but it's not going to go very far," said Senior Program Director Diane Erickson.

The NorthPark Mall food pantry is open on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.