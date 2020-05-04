First Scott County Covid-19 death confirmed

The victim was an 81-year old man from the area.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Only a couple weeks after first discovering the coronavirus in the area, Scott County officials confirmed the area's first death as a result of the pandemic.

The Scott County Health Department announced the passing in a press release on the afternoon of Sunday, April 5th. The death came just over two weeks after the virus was first found in a county resident on March 21st.

Scott County officials say the person who died was an 81-year-old man.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this individual’s family” said Edward Rivers, SCHD health director. “Scott County Health Department and our partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities, and remind everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to minimize your exposure to COVID-19.”

