First patient in Mercer County with COVID-19 confirmed

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — A Mercer County man has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mercer County Health Department.

In a statement, the department confirmed the man is between the ages of 60 and 80 years old. There was no word on his condition.

The public health department said they were working to identify and contact anybody who had close contact with him.

Here's what you can do to protect yourself:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your arm

Stay home when you're not feeling well

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the governor of Iowa has extended her public health emergency declaration, which has closed bars and restaurants to the public.

In Illinois, the governor has issued a "Stay At Home Order" until April 30 to help prevent the spread.

