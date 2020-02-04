x
coronavirus

First patient in Mercer County with COVID-19 confirmed

In a statement, the department confirmed the man is between the ages of 60 and 80 years old.
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — A Mercer County man has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mercer County Health Department.

In a statement, the department confirmed the man is between the ages of 60 and 80 years old. There was no word on his condition. 

The public health department said they were working to identify and contact anybody who had close contact with him. 

Here's what you can do to protect yourself: 

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your arm
  • Stay home when you're not feeling well

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the governor of Iowa has extended her public health emergency declaration, which has closed bars and restaurants to the public. 

In Illinois, the governor has issued a "Stay At Home Order" until April 30 to help prevent the spread.

Mercer County Health Department, Illinois
Attention**** There has been an inaccurate report on WQAD Cha... nnel 8 that Mercer County has 11 positive cases. This is not true. We have 11 tests that we are awaiting results and those are called PUI (Persons under investigation). We have notified WQAD about the mistake.
