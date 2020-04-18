First Iowa inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced that a positive case of COVID-19 has been discovered in an Iowa inmate for the first time.
The case appeared in a man aged 18-40 at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. The inmate was a new admission to the center, coming from Henry County.
The inmate was under quarantine, due to the facility's 14-day quarantine policy for new admissions, where he developed symptoms. The man has been isolated and contact tracing is being performed.
IDOC says that it has been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 to the Iowa prison system.