First Iowa inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Corrections was notified of the test Friday night.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced that a positive case of COVID-19 has been discovered in an Iowa inmate for the first time.

The case appeared in a man aged 18-40 at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. The inmate was a new admission to the center, coming from Henry County.

The inmate was under quarantine, due to the facility's 14-day quarantine policy for new admissions, where he developed symptoms. The man has been isolated and contact tracing is being performed.