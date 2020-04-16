First COVID-19 death confirmed in Louisa County

The patient was a person between the ages of 41 and 60.

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A resident of Louisa County has passed away due to COVID-19, according to a statement from the county health department.

The patient was between the ages of 41 and 60, said the statement. Their passing was announced on Thursday, April 16.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Louisa County Public Health Director Roxanne Smith. “Louisa County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

As of April 15 there were 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed Wednesday that the state had seen more than 50 COVID-19-related deaths. Almost half of them were related to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.