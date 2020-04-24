First COVID-19 death confirmed in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — According to the Clinton County Department of Public Health, April 24 marks the first death associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
The individual was 81 or older.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Michele Cullen, Clinton County Community Health Manager. “Clinton County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”