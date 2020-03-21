First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Scott County discovered

The Scott County Health Department wants to prepare Iowans for the spread of the virus in the area.

A Scott County Health Department press release confirmed that the first case of the COVID-19 virus in the area has been confirmed.

The individual was seen in a Scott County medical clinic earlier this week and is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Scott County’s first case in a resident, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers.

With the virus's appearance in the area, the Scott County Health Department wants to remind residents what to do if they believe they have the virus. Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly-ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.