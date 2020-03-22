First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rock Island County discovered

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the first official case in Rock Island County.
He is being treated in a local hospital. No additional information regarding this case is available due to federal privacy laws.
“Our first official case in Rock Island County confirms what we have been saying for more than a week: COVID-19 is circulating in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator inRock Island County. “We must prevent the further spread of this life-threatening virus.”