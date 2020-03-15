First case of coronavirus confirmed in Whiteside County

The first case of coronavirus in Whiteside County has been confirmed.

During the Illinois governor's daily briefing on coronavirus updates, it was confirmed that Whiteside County has its first case of the illness.

The briefing was held Sunday afternoon, March 15. It was announced that five new counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus: Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties.

The brings the total to 13 counties in the state reporting cases of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department announced temporary restrictions for the office to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department said the starting Sunday, all visits would be suspended.

"We recognize the importance of visitation as an essential component of rehabilitation, family connection and quality of life for those in our custody," said the post. "Our top priority is the health and safety of those who live and work in our facility, and we are hopeful this policy change will be short-lived."

In the meantime, families were encouraged to send letters.