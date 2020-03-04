Figge asks community to contribute original artwork to virtual exhibit amidst coronavirus pandemic

Organizers are inviting people of all ages to submit their artwork to a virtual community art exhibit called Community Curated.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As people are encouraged to socially distance themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Figge Art Museum is asking the community to spend their time at home creating art for a virtual exhibit.

The museum in Davenport is currently closed to the public to help prevent spreading the virus, so organizers are inviting people of all ages to submit their artwork to a virtual community art exhibit called Community Curated.

From painting to sculptures to mosaics, all mediums of art are accepted.

To be featured, email a photo of your original artwork to sconnors@figgeartmuseum.org. Include your name, home address and email.

Artists under 18-years-old only need to include their first name and their age. The deadline is Friday, April 11, 2020.