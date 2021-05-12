Food insecure Iowans increased by 51% during first 3 months of COVID, task force report says

The 34-page report from the Feeding Iowans Task Force addresses not only the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on food insecurity but also the derecho's impact.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In lieu of her weekly COVID-19 update, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference from the Food Bank of Iowa to discuss the final report of the Feeding Iowans Task Force.

The 34-page report addresses not only the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on food insecurity but also the derecho's impact.

According to the report, more than 305,000 Iowans experienced food insecurity before COVID hit. That number jumped by 51% during the first three months of the pandemic.

The report also provides a breakdown in federal dollars allocated to the state through the CARES Act, totaling to well over $12 million.

From "Pass the Pork" to the "Iowa Gleaning Network," the task force developed several solutions to help bring meals to Iowans' tables.

"As we look back on the last year, I think Iowans have a lot to be proud of," Reynolds said. "Even when our pandemic was at its worst, we persevered."

Reynolds quickly updated Iowans on the current status of the pandemic in Iowa, noting low positivity rates, cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.

Reynolds is encouraging businesses to bring their remote workforce back. She says state agencies will start bringing back remote workers in the coming weeks.

This came just a day after Reynolds announced Iowans will no longer be able to accept federal unemployment benefits of $300 starting June 12.

"First of all, we have more jobs open than we do people on unemployment. Iowa is open," Reynolds said Wednesday. "Our schools are open, our day cares are open, our economy is recovering. So we want to continue that recovery. And it is time to help Iowans not only get the skills but match them up with the jobs that are available, and that's what we need to do to move our economy forward."

Regular unemployment benefits will still be available to Iowans.

Some Iowans support the decision, but others said they felt blindsided.

Mollie Carstens gave birth to her daughter Vera eight months ago. Giving birth in the middle of a pandemic topped with Vera's special needs has left Carstens feeling helpless and hopeless.

"I'm not on unemployment because I want to, I'm on unemployment because I birthed a special needs child during the pandemic and no normal day care will take her so I may go back to the workforce," she posted on the Iowa Workforce Development's Facebook page.