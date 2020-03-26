Federal disaster declaration issued for Illinois; fund launched to help nonprofits across the state

Governor J.B. Pritzker gives a briefing each day about how Illinois is responding to the spread of coronavirus.
Here are the key points from the address:
- The State of Illinois is reporting 673 new cases as of Thursday, March 26. That brings the total to 2,538 people. Seven additional deaths brings the total death county to 26 in the state.
- There are 37 counties across Illinois reporting cases.
- The governor's request for a federal disaster declaration for Illinois has been approved. That means funding will increase for the state's hospital and housing capacity. This declaration provides resources to expand tele-health to reach more people in need of care.
- Illinois is also seeking another disaster declaration for all counties, which would allow the state to access FEMA's individual resources program. That would help people not eligible for state unemployment, those who need food, shelter and supplies.
- A new initiative is available to help nonprofits and organizations across Illinois. It's called the "Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund." As of March 26, nearly $23 million had been donated into the fund.