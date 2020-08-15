FDA creates first-ever list of medical supply shortages

The Food and Drug Administration created the list Friday just after President Trump seemed to talk up work to increase the nation's PPE stockpile.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's note: The video above is from July 13, 2020.

Hours after President Donald Trump bragged about the current administration's production of personal protective equipment for medical workers, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday a first-ever list highlighting shortages.

The first of its kind list from the FDA contains medical supplies that are seeing shortages, along with other medical devices. While the list doesn't provide manufacturer names, in an effort to prevent stockpiling and hoarding, it does list ventilators, masks, surgical gowns, respirators and gloves among other PPE and devices.

In a release from the FDA, the agency says the list contains, "categories of devices the FDA has determined to be in short supply at this time. The FDA says the list will be maintained and updated as the COVID-19 public health emergency evolves."

As The Hill reports, earlier Friday in a press briefing the president commended the work he says happened to increase the supply in the Strategic National Stockpile of some PPE and devices. The administration's use of the Defense Production Act did lead to less hospitalizations and an increase in supplies deemed critical.