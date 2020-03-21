FAA temporarily halts flights to New York City airports

The action by the FAA affected Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports like Philadelphia International.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.