Eastern Iowa sees first case of mysterious illness in children related to COVID-19

The illness, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, happens in people 21 or younger.

Eastern Iowa has seen its first diagnosed case of a mysterious illness associated with COVID-19, according to a report from WHO TV out of Des Moines.

The illness, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, happens in people 21 or younger. It is an illness that includes a fever and inflammation with multistystem organ involvement, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The CDC reports that MIS-C has appeared in children who have tested positive for COVID-19.

WHO TV reported that a spokesperson from MercyOne, which is a system of health care facilities, confirmed the first case in eastern Iowa.

“Parents should not be afraid. It is extremely rare and the [CDC] advisory says that and parents should not be afraid. They should just know their child, and if they’re running a fever, keep an eye on it. Whenever they have a question, reach out to their family doctor or pediatrician,” said MercyOne spokesman Gregg Lagan, according to WHO TV.

The Associated Press reported that the CDC warned doctors about this condition on Thursday, May 14. More than 100 children in New York and other states have gotten the illness.

MIS-C was first reported in Europe.