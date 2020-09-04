Easter Bunny gets help from Moline city workers to ensure kids still get to hunt for eggs amid pandemic

Moline Parks and Rec. department brings their Easter egg hunt straight to kids after their annual hunt was canceled due to coronavirus.

MOLINE, Illinois —

The Easter Bunny himself has officially assembled his team of helpers, and they're hard at work ahead of Easter on Sunday. This year the bunny hired a team from Moline City Hall.

They're still on the job even during the coronavirus pandemic. This Moline parks and recreation crew has been dubbed essential by the Illinois governor and the Easter Bunny himself!

"Yes, he let us know we are definitely essential, and so is he," says Stacy Laake with Moline's Parks and Recreation Department.

Laake says the Easter Bunny called her and asked for some help hiding eggs this year. So Laake filled her van with eggs, grabbed her best bunny accessories and went to work.

Now, she's bringing the Easter egg hunt straight to kids, kids like two-year-old Elliott Williamson. Elliott is one of more than 150 kids who got their own personal egg hunt.

Moline had to cancel it's annual egg hunt this year because of the coronavirus and social distancing rules, but the parks department didn't want all that candy to go to waste. So families paid $5 to have the Easter Bunny helpers hide thousands of eggs.