Drive-through COVID-19 testing site opens in Milan

A temporary testing site will be open for two weekends in Milan.

MILAN, Ill. — A drive-through COVID-19 testing site is opening up in Milan for two weekends: Saturday and Sunday, October 17-18 and October 31 - November 1.

The site will be set up from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, in the parking lot of Camden Centre. That's at Camden Park -2701 1st Street in Milan.

Testing is available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms. There is no referral needed and no appointment necessary. ID, however, is required. Tests are free.

When you show up at the drive-through test site, be seated at a functioning window. You cannot get out of your car once you're in line.

Walk-up testing is available.