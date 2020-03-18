Donate to the River Bend Foodbank here

The foodbank will continue to serve 23 area counties as household incomes waver and habits temporarily change.

The River Bend Foodbank is working to distribute food to the Quad Cities and surrounding areas during this unstable time as the community works to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"With everything happening with coronavirus, the River Bend Foodbank is committed to continuing food, frankly for as long as its safe and legal to do so," said President and CEO Michael Miller.

Miller said the Food Bank and many pantries are grappling with fewer staff and fewer volunteers, but he was heartened by how many pantries are trying to stay open in anticipation of a greater need.

"These boxes cost money," he said, referring to the prepackaged food boxes. "We’re doing more deliveries and we anticipate having to buy food, as some of our traditional donations, supplies are scaling back their operations."

The best way to help right now, he said, is through a monetary donation.

Miller said small groups of volunteers were welcome. Interested parties can register to volunteer through its website.