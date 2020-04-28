Despite Iowa allowing religious gatherings again, some church leaders maintain social distancing

Several Iowa church leaders say they will maintain social distancing rules for parishioners.

Several catholic leaders say despite the lifting of restrictions against certain public gatherings, including religious assemblies, by Governor Kim Reynolds they will maintain the block on public mass.

"Yet the spread of the COVID-19 disease remains a real and present danger. In particular, the health and survival of the elderly and other vulnerable populations is still a grave concern. Many parishioners and priests fall within these groups."

The leaders say they have decided to follow the liturgical restrictions in place, including the suspension of public Masses. "Without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, we simply are not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practices."