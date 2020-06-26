Des Moines Public Schools on fall return: 'We intend to require face masks'

The move comes after the Iowa Department of Education recommended districts not require wearing them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's largest school district is planning to require face masks for its students and staff in the fall.

The Iowa Department of Education's latest guidance, however, did not make such coverings mandatory for schools to return.

"We intend to require face masks of our students and staff to return to school," Des Moines Public Schools Director of Communications Phil Roeder said. "It's one of the proven things that help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In our case, we have 40,000 people that go in and out of our buildings—between students and staff and volunteers—on any given school day."

School districts across the state have until July 1 to submit their Return to Learn plans.

Roeder said the move is a "small step" to help out the community's overall health, and that the district is equipped to help those who may not have a mask.

"We serve a very large, diverse district with people at all income levels," Roeder said. "And so if this is a challenge for students, we're going to help meet that challenge for them."

DMPS is also taking inventory of current supplies.

