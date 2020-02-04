Department of Justice makes nearly $500k available to QC area for fight against COVID-19

Through an emergency funding program, specific jurisdictions have been deemed eligible to apply to help fight the coronavirus.

Nearly $500,000 in assistance money has been made available to the immediate Quad Cities through a program from the U.S. Department of Justice. Specific jurisdictions have been deemed eligible to apply for emergency funding to fight the coronavirus.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program was authorized within the stimulus bill that President Donald Trump signed on Friday, March 27. In total, $850 million is available to state, local and tribal governments across the country.

The communities can use the funds to pay for things like overtime, hiring, training, travel expenses, equipment, personal protective equipment, and more.

In the immediate Quad Cities, $479,918 has been made available. This area includes the cities of Moline, Rock Island, and Davenport as well as Rock Island County and Scott County.

Here is the list of which local communities are eligible and for how much:

ILLINOIS: (Find all fund allocations across Illinois, here)

Moline - $48,027

Rock Island - $37,043

Rock Island County - $58,008

IOWA: (Find all fund allocations across Illinois, here)