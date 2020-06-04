Day-long fundraiser to help the QC recover from COVID-19 brings in more than $102k in donations

Here's how you can continue to help.

Update: A 24-hour fundraiser garnered more than $102,000 to help the Quad Cities recover from COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson from the Quad Cities Community Foundation, the total raised on Monday, April 6 was $102,376. This money all goes to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund. Monday’s amount added with what had already been donated or pledged brings the fund total to $886,953.

All of the contributions to the fund will stay within the Quad Cities area.

“This was an absolutely incredible, inspiring day for generosity in the Quad Cities,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “Quad Citizens take care of other Quad Citizens, and yesterday proved that yet again. There is tremendous need right now in our region as we support organizations providing critical services to vulnerable people during this pandemic. The money raised yesterday will move swiftly back into the community to provide hope during these tough times.”

You can continue to donate online through the QC Community Foundation’s website or by texting UNITEQC to 41444.

Original post: During a 24-hour event to support the response to COVID-19, you can contribute to a Quad Cities-based fund that will help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation date is Monday, April 6. You can either donate online here, or text UniteQC to 41444.

The money will go to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the QC Community Foundation, which was activated in March.

As of 7:45 a.m. on Monday, $5,203 had been raised in the 24-hour donation event. The first $150,000 contributed on this day will be matched.

The fund is supported by the Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad Cities and the Regional Development Authority.

You can also donate by mail with checks made out to the "Quad Cities Community Foundation"