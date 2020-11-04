x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside

Among other reasons, the quarantine is seeing significant drops in crime.
Credit: AP
In this April 9, 2020, photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Dallas ISD police officers Mylon Taylor, left, and Gary Pierre push a car that ran out of gas while waiting in line for the weekly school meal pick up for students in Dallas. The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom and pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom-and-pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. 

In Chicago, one of America’s most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the mayor ordered the city to shut down, compared with the same period last year. 

Overall, Chicago’s crime declined 10% last month, a trend playing out across the U.S. Much of the decrease has taken place because of tougher security policies and gang truces. But the imposition of near-total limits on movement is likely driving it down further.