Iowa House to take action on vaccine mandates during special session for redistricting

House Republicans are set to introduce new legislation focused on medical and religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers are meeting Thursday for a second time at the State Capitol to vote on a new round of redistricting maps.

At the same time, the House State Government Committee will take up another piece of legislation focused on giving Iowans the ability to opt out of vaccine mandates at their work.

Here's what the bill does:

Any business that requires the COVID vaccine must allow waivers for employees if the vaccine could cause injury to a person's health and well-being, and the business must allow a waiver for religious exemptions

If an employee is fired for not getting the vaccine, the business must make sure the employee is still eligible for unemployment benefits.

If lawmakers vote the bill out of the House committee, then the full House would have to pass it before the same process can occur in the Senate.

If Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the bill into law, it would take effect immediately.