Covid-19 test numbers down at TaxSlayer, officials warn not to get complacent

Health officials warn that the slump won't last long, as they anticipate a rise in cases over the next few weeks.

MOLINE, Ill. — Saturday's lines for Covid-19 testing at the TaxSlayer Center were shorter than what the site's been used to.

163 tests were administered on Friday, Dec 8, and 143 were given on Saturday, Dec. 9, all together lower than many weekends of testing before the holidays.

"Today's been a little bit on the lighter side," said Debbie Curry, testing site manager. "It's kind of hard to decipher a difference [in] the lower test numbers [if they're] due to the vaccinations coming out, or if it's just people are just now starting to develop symptoms from being together during the holidays."

Curry expects widespread Covid-19 testing to be necessary until at least summer of 2021, even as more vaccines are administered. She says even if you've been vaccinated, it's important to still get tested if you begin to develop symptoms, comparing it to when people with flu shots still get tested for the flu if they display symptoms.

"The vaccine's still relatively new. We don't know how everyone's gonna react to it, or if it's gonna work with some or not. So just to keep it going, if we see a trend either going up or going down or staying steady, we gotta keep testing just to make sure it's not getting worse," said Curry.

And she expects the number of people getting tested at the TaxSlayer to increase over the next few weeks, as more people begin to feel the impact of many holiday gatherings, and as children head back to in-person learning at schools.

She warns that the new system of testing registration has slowed down testing at the TaxSlayer, but a visit can be dramatically sped up if everyone preregisters here.

You'll have to set up a MyChart which will allow you to quickly view results, schedule upcoming appointments, and cut down on registration times once you're waiting in line at the TaxSlayer.

"You can do it at home or on the computer or your phone," explained Curry. "Still bring your ID and please always have a facemask on as soon as you get to the testing site. If you get preregistered you can go through the line a lot quicker. All you have to do is pull up the little bar codes at the end after getting your site scheduled. We can scan it, it pulls up your chart right away, we scan your tube, and then you're off to get your self-swab done."

One tester in line was getting his swab done for the first time. Moline resident, Alex Jaramillo says he needed to be tested before resuming classes at Augustana.

"Might as well just get it done today before going in," he said. "I think it's important because you never know. I mean the vaccines... they say they're good, but I guess we'll have to see."

Other testers, like Wilbur Benson, weren't displaying any symptoms, but came out anyway just to be safe.

"If we do our part then we can save not only our own lives but also the lives of many other Americans," said Benson. "If you don't take preventative measures that means that you could have it and you could spread it. Then if you do take the test it'll encourage you to ask your other family members and friends to take the test so let's all get out and take the test if we can. Make it a positive 2021 and get rid of this Covid and get back to what we like doing - being amongst each other."

The TaxSlayer Center will have more free testing opportunities throughout January, all from 8am -- 4pm:

Monday, Jan. 11

Saturday, Jan. 16

Thursday/Friday, Jan. 21 & 22

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Thursday, Jan. 28