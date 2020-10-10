COVID-19 testing site coming to Whiteside County on October 24

Tests will be done free of charge and appointment when a mobile testing site comes to the Whiteside County Health Department in late October.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health will be setting up a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Whiteside County in late October.

The site will be put up in the north parking lot of the Whiteside County Health Department in Rock Falls from Saturday, October 24 and Sunday the 25th.

The nasal swab tests will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Testing is free and open to the public, with no appointment or insurance required. If you have insurance, IDPH recommends that you bring your card.