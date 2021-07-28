Quad Cities area health leaders worry that surge in COVID-19 cases could mean more deaths

At the QC COVID-19 Coalition call on Tuesday, July 28, experts discussed the numbers and where cases are popping up.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Health leaders from the Quad Cities area said they're seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

At the QC COVID-19 Coalition call on Tuesday, July 28, experts discussed the numbers and where cases are popping up.

Rock Island County has seen a 125% increase in cases, as of late July 2021. Scott County has seen a 55% increase.

Healthcare leaders say the increase is partially due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Data is showing that a younger population is being impacted, as well as those who are unvaccinated.

"Our average age this month has been 36 to 37 years old, so it is a younger population" said Scott County Health Department's Amy Thoreson. "We have traditionally been seeing the percent of individuals younger far exceeding the percent of those who are in that 65+."